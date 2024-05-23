'Is This A Joke?': 'Horrible' New Princess Catherine Portrait Sparks Backlash -- See Why!

A new royal portrait just dropped — and it might be worse than King Charles III‘s!

Tatler magazine just unveiled its July 2024 cover on Wednesday, which features a commissioned portrait of Princess Catherine, and it is already sparking a TON of backlash!

The piece, done by British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor, features the Princess of Wales in the white floor-length gown she wore at the November 2022 state banquet complete with the Lover’s Knot tiara. It is described as “a portrait of strength and dignity” — but it’s now getting blasted since fans don’t think it looks anything like the real Kate Middleton!

By the way, since the mother of three is still laying low amid her cancer battle, Hannah did NOT sit with her in person for the project. That, perhaps, should’ve been the first red flag!

But considering there are so many photos and videos of the 42-year-old, you’d expect this to be a fairly easy project, right? Apparently not! Describing her process, Hannah said in a video on the magazine’s Instagram:

“It’s really important to capture the soul of the person. So, I spent a lot of time looking at her, looking at her pictures, watching videos of her, seeing her with her family, seeing her in diplomatic visits, seeing her when she’s rowing or visiting children in hospice. It’s been really interesting for me to get a sense of who she is.”

See it for yourself (below) and compare it with the main point of reference the artist was inspired by HERE.

Uhhh, that’s Kate?!

Most fans were SHOCKED by the portrait, complaining in the comment section:

“Is this a joke” “Disappointing portrait … our POW is far more beautiful” “This isn’t great is it? Is this a spoof” “I’m not even a fan of the royal family and I’ve got 2nd hand embarrassment.” “Isn’t Princess Catherine going through enough already? Then you go and do this.” “I’d ask for a refund” “She looks CHINESE!”

As with anything, some supporters were sticking up for the artist, clapping back:

“This is stunning. These comments are wild. The energy captured is exquisite” “So Beautiful”

But the criticism far outweighed any support!

By the way, the mag has done other royal portraits before — and they seemed MUCH more successful than this latest. Look!

What do y’all think?? Is this giving Kate vibes or not? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]