Royal Expert Reveals When Princess Catherine Is Expected To Return To Public Duties Amid Cancer Battle

Princess Catherine is going to be out of commission for a while longer…

Kate Middleton has been taking a break from royal duties ever since the start of the year when she went in for an abdominal surgery. After tons of speculation, she revealed in March that she was also diagnosed with cancer, meaning she wouldn’t be returning to work after Easter, as had been previously predicted. Now, royal insiders are hinting at a possible return — but it’s not for several more months!

Expert Richard Eden told DailyMail.com on Thursday that the Princess of Wales’ friends believe she won’t return to work until the fall — and that’s only if she’s fully recovered. Whoa.

A source explained the situation, revealing:

“No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year. What this means in practice is that big decisions, such as the appointment of new staff, can wait.”

As anglophiles might know, last fall, Richard shared that Kate and Prince William were planning to create a new role, Chief Executive Officer (CEO). That person would be in charge of about 60 staffers, report to the couple, and not answer to the private secretaries as had been customary. But with the mother of three still recovering from her health issue, this has been put on pause. Understandable!

That said, this news might be a surprise to some considering how on Tuesday, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (which Kate established in 2021) released a new report titled, “Prioritizing Early Childhood for a Happier, Healthier Society.” The release proves that her work is ongoing even though she has personally taken a step back. For a brief time, some thought this was a sign that she’d be back sooner than later, but that’s not the case.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson clarified to the outlet earlier this week that while the 42-year-old is “excited” about the mission, she’s not diving into work yet. They explained:

“This is a clear commitment she has made that throughout her life of public service that this will be focus. That will continue when she returns to work. But we have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”

And it’s because of her status in the royal family that she is being given so much time to deal with this battle in private, Eden’s source acknowledged:

“It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs.”

King Charles III, on the other hand, has already returned to public-facing duties amid his own cancer battle — and there’s a good reason for that. The source noted:

“As Sovereign, His Majesty is in a very different position from the Princess of Wales. There is no need for her to be seen while she’s recovering.”

Makes sense! He’s the monarch — it’s certainly not as easy for him to stop working! We hope Kate’s treatment is going well and that she’ll be back soon! Can’t believe how long it’s already been… Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

