Princess Catherine Makes SUPER Subtle Reference To Early Days Of Dating Prince William -- Nostalgic For The Past OR Sending Cryptic Message?! LOOK!

Prince William wasn’t the only one referencing the past in that new Olympics video!

As Perezcious readers know, William and Princess Catherine appeared together in a new video on Sunday, in which they wished the athletes of Team Great Britain well as the Paris Olympics came to a close. The future King had heads turning as he sported a very rare beard — but that wasn’t the only rare sighting!

Kate Middleton also rocked a super sentimental piece of jewelry — perhaps sending a message about the status of her romance!

At one point in the video, as the Princess of Wales raised her hands in view of the camera, she was seemingly spotted wearing a promise ring the 42-year-old gifted her while they were dating as students at the University of St. Andrews. Aw! Look (below):

Per Dress Like a Duchess, Willian gave his then-girlfriend a pearl and garnet rose gold promise ring at some point while they were dating in the early 2000s. The pearl symbolizes William’s June birthday while the garnet represents Kate’s January birthday. The ring reportedly signified “commitment and fidelity as well as a pledge for lifelong love and loyalty.” Cute!

According to the outlet, Kate wore the ring at her 2005 graduation from St. Andrews and often “wore the ring on her middle finger during her youth” (while during this sighting it was on her left ring finger). Despite being such a meaningful piece of bling, she very sparingly wears it in public these days. That said, she has rocked it even after becoming a working royal and being gifted Princess Diana‘s sapphire and diamond engagement ring. For instance, she was seen with this promise ring during a visit to Hope House and Great Tower Scout Camp in 2013.

Certainly looks similar! Though some fans think this latest bling might actually be a new eternity band, possibly gifted to her for the couple’s 13th wedding anniversary back in April. Either way, it’s noteworthy to see her wearing the ring now! Especially when she knows this video was going to be analyzed by so many concerned fans! Maybe she was trying to send a subtle message??

Kate and William have been through so much over the last year. From the resurfacing of cheating allegations, to rumors of marriage trouble amid Kate’s apparent disappearance, to Kate’s cancer battle, it’s been a BIG challenge. Stuff like this is bound to test even the strongest of marriages, and yet it’s only seemed to pull this pair even closer together. Now, to see her sporting this bling — a ring that is all about their “lifelong love and loyalty” — says a lot! No matter how tough things get, they’re sticking by each other! Sweet!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

