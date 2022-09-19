Princess Charlotte Breaks Down In Tears Mourning Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Princess Charlotte is having a rough time.

As the world continues to mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s death on the day of her funeral, members of the royal family struggle to navigate the emotional day. As we’ve previously reported, King Charles III was seen getting teary-eyed while placing a final note on his mother’s coffin, and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Princess Charlotte all paid tribute to the late monarch with their jewelry.

However, it appears jewelry wasn’t the only way the royal youngling displayed her remembrance, as she was seen breaking down in tears during the somber ceremony. Yes, in a tweet uploaded by Entertainment Tonight, little Charlotte can be seen with her head in her hands alongside brother Prince George, mother Princess Catherine, aunt Meghan Markle, and grandmother Camilla, Queen Consort. In additional images, Princess Catherine can be seen extending a supportive hand to her daughter as she continues to cry. See the tweet (below):

A heartbroken Princess Charlotte of Wales is seen crying at the funeral of her late great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. (????: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/YOTK3QS4KA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 19, 2022

Prince George, 9 and Princess Charlotte, 7, were both late additions to the Westminster Abbey service, as they were only confirmed by the palace Sunday night. However, Prince Louis, 4, stayed home as his parents believed the ceremony would be too emotionally intense for him.

We don’t blame them, and we definitely feel for little Charlotte! It’s going to be rough for a little while, but they will get through it. May Her Majesty rest in peace.

See the full funeral broadcast (below):

