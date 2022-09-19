Queen Elizabeth Funeral: Emotion Overcomes King Charles After Leaving Heartfelt Note On Late Mother's Coffin

No detail has been missed as the royal family honors the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Mourners around the world tuned in for her state funeral on Monday, and the meaning behind each little thing present at the event was specific and bittersweet. According to ET, a royal source revealed that the wreath placed on top of the Queen’s coffin contains several very meaningful pieces of foliage — all said to be placed there at King Charles III‘s request. Some are greenery cut from the gardens of Royal Residences around the UK, including rosemary, which is said to be a symbol of honor, and English Oak, which signifies strength.

And there’s one very special piece: myrtle, which the source explained was cut “directly” from a plant grown from the myrtle that was in the Queen’s wedding bouquet as part of her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. Amazing!

Along with its very meaningful makeup, King Charles placed a handwritten note on the wreath, as well. Per the outlet, it read:

“In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”

So simple, sweet, and touching. FYI, the “R” stands for “Rex” — the Latin word for King.

At the funeral itself on Monday, the King appeared to be overcome by emotion at points. Seated in the front row with siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, the King maintained his composure for much of the ceremony. But as God Save The King played near the end of the service, Charles appeared to become visibly emotional.

Churchgoers at Westminster Abbey sang along with the rendition as the monarch began to tear up, becoming understandably overcome by emotion. You can see the poignant moment (below):

‘God Save the King’ sung at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. A song who’s history dates back 277 years being sung at the funeral of the longest reigning British monarch. A truly majestic and grand rendition bringing King Charles III to tears.#queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/1vkEcywFsB — Piece of Paper at Queen’s Funeral (@HOTDJester) September 19, 2022

Our hearts to go out to King Charles and the rest of the royal family during this difficult time.

