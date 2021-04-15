Princess Eugenie's Promise To Prince Philip

Since Prince Philip‘s passing on April 9, we’ve heard from most of the Royal family — even those who’ve walked away from it.

But on Wednesday Princess Eugenie finally posted her personal tribute to the late 99-year-old.

Related: Queen Elizabeth ‘Understands’ Why Meghan Markle Is Missing Philip’s Funeral

In an Instagram post featuring sweet throwback photos, she wrote:

“Dearest Grandpa,⁣ We all miss you. ⁣You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ⁣People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.”

But for her this loss was far more personal. For her, this was her grandfather. She recalled:

“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.”

Awww. Eugenie, who became a mum herself recently, continued:

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

She also made an important promise to the late patriarch, ending her post with:

“Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. “

Such a kind and thoughtful message.

[Image via John Rainford/WENN.]