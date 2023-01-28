Priscilla Presley Calls Losing Daughter Lisa Marie A 'Dark, Painstaking Journey'

Priscilla Presley is continuing to speak out about her grief surrounding the loss of her daughter Lisa Marie.

Earlier this week, the grieving mom — who shared Lisa Marie with the late Elvis Presley — posted to her Twitter about how she’s been handling the “very difficult” time since her only child died suddenly earlier this month.

Related: Priscilla & Riley Keough Remember Lisa Marie With Heartbreaking Eulogies

She wrote to fans:

“Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.”

And on Thursday, the 77-year-old responded to her original tweet, once again thanking fans for being a light to her in such a difficult time. While addressing her followers, she wrote:

“To YOU, I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is.”

See the full post (below):

To YOU, I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is. ???? — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 27, 2023

So heartbreaking. We can’t imagine what she’s feeling right now, but we’re thankful she was able to find some comfort in the kind words of her fans. The loss of a child is a depth of heartbreak few of us will ever know. We just hope she’s able to continue to find peace.

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Nicky Nelson]