Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Appearance Two Days Before Her Death

Queen Elizabeth made her last royal engagement just days before her sudden death.

As you know, the long-reigning monarch died “peacefully” at 96 years old at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. Her tragic passing came after Elizabeth scaled back on her royal commitments over the past year due to her health. However, it seemed like the queen was determined to complete one of her duties as queen before her death – formally appointing a new prime minister.

For the first time in her 70-year reign, she welcomed a new head of the British government in Scotland, Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday. A source explained to People that they scheduled the meeting in Scotland instead of London due to her episodic mobility issues, and they didn’t want to impact Liz or outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson’s schedules. During the meeting, Elizabeth took a moment to grab some photos shaking hands with the 47-year-old politician while she held onto a cane.

She also met with Boris for a formal farewell. As Buckingham Palace said in a release earlier this week:

“The Right Honourable Boris Johnson MP had an Audience of The Queen this morning and tendered his resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury, which Her Majesty was graciously pleased to accept.”

While the royal was supposed to attend the Privy Council meeting on Wednesday, the palace announced that it would be “rearranged” at the time after doctors advised her to “rest.” Sadly, her appearances with Boris and Liz marked her last royal engagement as she passed away two days later.

Heartbreaking…

Our thoughts continue to be with the royal family as they mourn the loss of Elizabeth.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]