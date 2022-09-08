Prince Charles Releases First Statement As King... To Mourn His Mother Queen Elizabeth

The new King of England has released his first statement.

Prince Charles — who likely will ascend as “King Charles,” though that has not yet been confirmed — spoke out after the official notification of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Related: Operation Unicorn Explained — What Happens Next Following Queen’s Passing

In his first words to the public as the new monarch, he mourned his mother, saying:

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty, The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the county, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

He added:

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Sending our condolences to the whole Royal family. It’s easy to forget, with all the pomp and circumstance and titles and obligations… this is still a family who just lost their beloved matriarch.

See the full statement (below):

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]