Newly Appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss Delivers Statement Following Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'We Are All Devastated'

Liz Truss Speech Queen Elizabeth Death

Prime Minister Liz Truss has delivered a statement following the announcement from Buckingham Palace that the Queen died.

Addressing a crowd on Downing Street, the newly appointed PM as of only Tuesday, shared what a devastating loss the nation is facing. In part, she said:

“We are all devastated. It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy… It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories…

In return she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world…

She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons – her devotion to duty is an example to us all.”

See her entire speech (below):

Sep 08, 2022 12:12pm PDT

