Think you’ve got more talent than a Kardashian?? Or more style than Beyoncé? Can you sing and act like Selena Gomez??

No matter what kind of boss babe you are, we’re sure you’ve been curious to find out where you fit in the world of celebrities! So, of course, we had to put a little quiz together (below)!

Don’t forget to let us know your results!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]