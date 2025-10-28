Got A Tip?

Beyoncé & JAY-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy Looks SO Stunning!

Blue Ivy gala pink dress with grandma Miss Tina Lawson

Blue Ivy Carter is following in her momma’s glamorous footsteps.

The 13-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z looked like a little star in the making on Monday night! She accompanied her grandma, Bey’s mom Tina Knowles, to the 2025 Angel Ball in New York City. The nepo baby donned an elegant silky pink gown, nude lip, glitzy necklace, and her signature blonde braids. Tina, for her part, wore a sleeveless black gown and matching gloves. The 71-year-old posted a selfie with Blue Ivy on Instagram, which she captioned:

“With my Beautiful Blue at the Angel Ball tonight

See (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinaknowles)

Gorgeous girls!

At the event, Tina was honored for her contribution to the annual cancer research fundraiser — a cause close to her heart as she privately battled breast cancer in 2024.

While Bey was nowhere in sight, she shared the same selfie on her IG and congratulated her mother:

“Congrats Mom on your philanthropy award at the Angel Ball tonight

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

What a superb evening! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Instagram/MEGA/WENN]

Oct 28, 2025 12:00pm PDT

