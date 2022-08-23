The O.C.'s Rachel Bilson Reacts To Mischa Barton Joining Cooper Family Reunion!!

Blast from the past!!

A few stars from The O.C. reunited for the sweetest reunion during the Ep-ix & Chill convention in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina over the weekend — and snapped a selfie to mark the occasion!

On Monday, Mischa Barton, Tate Donovan, and Melinda Clarke — who played the Cooper family on the hit teen drama — posed for a family selfie on Instagram after catching up while dining at Charleston’s High Cotton restaurant during the fan event.

Melinda, who played family matriarch Julie Cooper, wrote:

“SO THIS HAPPENED! Cooper family reunion! Warmed my heart to see these two, @mischabarton and @t8dono, at @tripleellc in Charleston. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @dinehighcotton #theoc”

Ch-ch-check out the family pic (below)!

So cute!!

Love seeing them all grown up together! Mischa, who played the couple’s daughter, Marissa Cooper, commented:

“Aww family photo, so good to catch up with you”

Tate, AKA zaddy Jimmy Cooper, added:

“So great to see you all y’all.”

The lucky castmates who got to share in the mini-reunion in person weren’t the only ones happy to see the Cooper family still going strong! Leading lady Rachel Bilson, who played Mischa’s BFF Summer Roberts on the show from 2003 to 2007 — and co-hosts the rewatch podcast Welcome to the OC, Bitches with Melinda — was thrilled to see the trio, writing:

“And that’s the coop scoop!!!! Love all 3 of these faces.”

Aw!! Love it!! Especially sweet to see given the behind-the-scenes — but not so well-hidden — animosity between Mischa and Rachel over the years! It seems maybe everyone has gotten past their bad feelings once and for all?

Last fall, Rachel also reunited (virtually) with her on-screen and former IRL boyfriend Adam Brody during an episode of the podcast. Perhaps a bigger cast reunion is in the works — or should be! Would U be up for that? Sound OFF (below)!

