Why Rachel Bilson Is 'Grateful' For Her Real-Life The O.C. Romance With Adam Brody!

Onscreen, Seth Cohen and Summer Roberts were The O.C.‘s OTP — but as big fans of the show probably already know, they dated IRL, too!

Yes, from 2003 to 2006, almost the entire run of the show, Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody were an item! Sadly, they broke up before the final season aired — making their onscreen love a bit bittersweet for viewers in the know.

However, the relationship was anything but some trivial fling between hot young co-stars. No, Rachel says it was a big reason she was able to get so comfortable with her career in TV, one that continued for many years to come!

Related: Adam Brody & Keiko Agena Gave Gilmore Girls Fans The Reunion They’ve Been Waiting For!

Now Rachel is doing a new O.C. rewatch podcast called Welcome To The OC, Bitches!, along with Julie Cooper herself, Melinda Clarke.

So in a new interview with NYLON magazine, she was open to answering all things Orange County (and Chino) adjacent — including questions about her former relationship. The now 39-year-old momma had only the kindest things to say about her on and offscreen ex, saying dating her fellow rising star “was super helpful and supportive.”

“Because of what the show was and how young we all were, going through it with someone experiencing the same thing and having that kind of support was really awesome. I’m actually grateful that I did have it. It was definitely a unique experience and I don’t think anyone else could have really understood it had they not been in it, so for that reason, it was super helpful and supportive, and I have total gratitude for the whole experience.”

But all things must end, no matter how awesome. The two went their separate ways in 2006. Rachel went on to meet Hayden Christensen on the set of the 2007 sci-fi film Jumper, and the two hit it off so well, they ended up staying together for a decade — and having a child together. (Unfortunately they split in 2017.)

Innerestingly Adam met his future wife Leighton Meester in 2007 as well, though as he tells it the two didn’t actually get on that well at first. LOLz!

As for Summer and Seth? Well, as far as Rachel is concerned, those two had their happily ever after!

“I would say they have little Seth and Summers, I would think. I would like to say that I’m sure they’re still together and have a family.”

Awwww! Now that’s a reboot we’d love to see! Maybe they take in a wayward kid from across the tracks…

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Avalon/HBO Max.]