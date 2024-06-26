Tom Sandoval F**ked Rachel Leviss' Head Up So Badly She Says She's Now Finding It 'Hard' To Date Nice Guys!

Rachel Leviss is back on the dating scene, but things have NOT been going as well as you might think!

Sure the Vanderpump Rules alum may have put herself back out there, now well over a year after Scandoval ran its course and she felt well enough again to move past that crazy part of her life. But unfortunately for the 29-year-old, she’s finding it a MAJOR challenge to date the right kind of guy after Tom Sandoval did such a number on her! (And on Ariana Madix, obvi.) Which has us offering just one reaction… really?!

So, on this week’s episode of her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, the Bravo alum sat down with Love Undercover star Renee Ash. The duo spoke all about what Rachel is looking for in future relationships, for one. And Leviss readily admitted that it’s been a long journey to figure out what that might be! She said:

“I’ve taken a year off of dating to work on myself. And now that I’m, you know, getting back out there and meeting new people – I met someone who I had awesome communication with, and he was very emotionally intelligent and emotionally regulated, and it just didn’t work out.”

Then, possibly referring to businessman Matthew Dunn, to whom Leviss has been linked, she added:

“I’ve kind of been seeing somebody else and it’s been fun and a fling — he’s just so sweet, so kind, and it really does make a difference. … This sounds so silly, like a standard, stuff that you would just have as basic benchmarks for relationships.”

Standard stuff like, uh, being nice and normal?! Is that how low the bar is now?? Both Rachel and Renee admitted on the podcast that they are impressed by “emotionally regulated” men after being in so many “toxic” and “abusive” relationships in the past! But it’s because of Rachel’s history being in toxic relationships that she’s struggling to fall into love with a nice guy! Or… something. Huh?! Leviss argued:

“It’s hard for me to be with a sweet guy and think of it as a serious long term thing. Like, I don’t see him as my husband.”

Girl, seriously?! It’s “hard” to be with a sweet guy?? BFFR!!! Say what you will about the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman — and there is PLENTY to say — but balking at the thought of getting with a nice dude is not a Tom-related issue! Seems like it was already there before they hooked up since he wasn’t exactly a saint when she got with him. Like, come on, now!

In the end, Leviss told Ash that she is doing her best to strike a balance between sweetness and… whatever she’s had in her sordid dating past:

“I think we need to experience that sweetness and that other side of the spectrum in order to find a good balance.”

Oookay!

What do U make of Rachel’s commentary here, y’all?! Sound OFF in the comments (below) with your thoughts and opinions!

