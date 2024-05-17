Rachel Leviss Says Tom Sandoval Made Her 'An Unwilling' Adult Film Star In Latest Bombshell Lawsuit Filing!

Rachel Leviss‘ legal team just filed new docs as part of her ongoing revenge porn lawsuit against Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, and they are NOT holding back!

Of course, the Vanderpump Rules stars (or in Leviss’ case, former star) are duking it out in court right now in the aftermath of Scandoval. Specifically at issue is the existence of an illicit video of Leviss, and whether Tom and Ariana were complicit in spreading it around in the immediate aftermath of Scandoval’s shocking discovery.

According to legal documents obtained by ET this week, Leviss’ lawyers Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman have formally requested that the court reject Sandoval’s latest demand to dismiss Rachel’s legal claims. They also oppose Tom’s bid to try to prevent his affair partner from seeking punitive damages in the revenge porn matter. And to do so, Geragos and Freedman have indicated that they plan to present significant and compelling evidence to show that Sandoval’s actions require serious legal consequences! In the new docs, per ET, the lawyers stated this on behalf of Leviss:

“Sandoval’s response in the face of irrefutable evidence that will be presented in court is disturbing. Leveraging such claims for media attention and perpetuating victim-blaming is not just deplorable but actionable.”

And then they went a BIG step further. They added that Sandoval’s actions in allegedly secretly recording sexually explicit videos of Leviss without her consent turned her “into an unwilling porn star.” DAMN!! The docs state:

“Sandoval engaged in conduct sufficiently despicable to warrant punitive damages. Sandoval is alleged to have surreptitiously recorded sexually explicit videos of [Leviss] without her knowledge or consent, in effect turning Plaintiff into an unwilling porn star and gravely invading her right to privacy.”

In turn, the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman’s so-termed “torturous behavior” in the matter forced Leviss to incur pretty substantial medical expenses in a bid to seek mental health treatment. Most notably, that included a long stay at an inpatient facility in Arizona in the immediate aftermath of Scandoval. Basically, they want Tom to pay up for the issues that he caused in forcing Leviss to get mental health treatment after their affair blew up in the media far bigger than anybody ever expected. Yeesh.

As we await any news from a judge on where this thing might go from here, the next scheduled court date in this case is set for July 11. Something tells us that there will be many, many, many more twists and turns in this case from here on out. Heck, Leviss’ lawyers have already brutally blasted Ariana for trying to wiggle out of it! If the rest of this showdown is even a fraction as controversial as the Scandoval shocker that birthed it, buckle up, y’all… Reactions?! Share ’em (below)!

