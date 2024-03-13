Tom Sandoval Watched His Phone Every Night For A MONTH Waiting For Rachel Leviss To Text Him!

Tom Sandoval was waiting to hear from Rachel Leviss for a full month after Scandoval hit the news and she absconded to receive mental health treatment at The Meadows in Arizona.

We learned that on Tuesday’s brand-new episode of Vanderpump Rules. During the Bravo ep on the aftermath of the revelation of the 41-year-old’s affair with Leviss behind then-girlfriend Ariana Madix‘s back, Tom noted he was “worried” about Rachel after she shut herself away from society as the controversy bubbled up. Lisa Vanderpump herself asked him about it during the show, and after Tom admitted he hadn’t heard from Rachel, he explained:

“I want to just have some sort of relationship with her, whether it’s a friendship, whether it’s –“

Lisa interrupted the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner with this bombshell:

“I wasn’t going to tell you but I spoke to her at length. I don’t know some of the things she said, she just didn’t seem very happy with you.”

Oof. Understatement of the year…

Tom admitted his final convo with Rachel before her mental health treatment began hadn’t gone very well:

“The last time that I talked to Rachel, she had stated that when people get done with this program, they will stay there. And I told her, I was like, ‘this is something you’re going to have to face eventually, and the longer you stay there, the harder it’s going to be.’ And she got mad at me, of course, because it became this thing where if I didn’t 100% agree with everything they said to her, I was, you know, bad for her or something.”

OK, we get what he’s saying about having to face the s**t storm eventually. He’s not totally wrong. But dude, come on! Show a LITTLE sensitivity and patience!! And that was exactly the tactic Lisa took in trying to calm Tom down. But the reality TV villain wasn’t happy with the radio silence. He went on to say:

“I’ve been worried f**king sick about her. I just want to give her a f**king hug and know that she’s okay.”

When Lisa tried to coax Tom into talking directly to Rachel via social media channels, he dropped the bomb: she had blocked him! Always one to live in reality, then, Lisa said:

“Well, then it’s over. Gotta go forward now, Tom. I think it’s in the past. I really do.”

In a confessional, LVP also added this unsettling little tidbit for viewers:

“She said that she felt manipulated by him and she actually told me that she didn’t love him anymore.”

Ouch!

Of course, at the time, Tom didn’t know that. So, he kept on pining. Later in the ep, at a guys’ night out with Tom Schwartz, Sandoval recounted his convo with LVP and then made the big revelation of the evening: he spent hours every night looking at his phone waiting for a text from Rachel! He said:

“I guess she’s not happy with me for some reason, like I haven’t heard from her in probably over a month. A single word. It sucked. I’m sitting here looking at my phone every f**king night. She doesn’t call, I’m like alone. I can’t f**king do this anymore.”

Then, in a confessional, Sandoval added:

“It’s been 15 years since I was single dating around. Been a long time. But what can I do? She’s obviously made a decision. She’s not coming back. Couldn’t even send me an email for closure. I don’t want to find another relationship. I think I just want female energy in my life.”

Uhhh?! Honestly, wanting more female energy in his life is what got Tom into this mess in the first place! He had female energy with Ariana and he f**ked it all up! Ah, well, as Lisa herself said earlier in the episode, “gotta go forward now.” Right?! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube/YouTube/YouTube]