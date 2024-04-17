Tom Sandoval 'Shell Shocked' By Rachel Leviss Saying She Never Loved Him: 'What Was It All For?'

Tom Sandoval finally realized he and Rachel Leviss are over for good on this week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules!

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman was hopeful they could give a relationship a real shot once she returned home from treatment at a mental health facility in Arizona last year. You know, now that he was free of that pesky nine-year relationship. However, Rachel slammed the door shut on the idea! Remember, she appeared on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast over the summer and insisted she was never “in love” with Sandoval during their months-long affair. And the 29-year-old former reality star has made it clear since then she wants nothing to do with him!

Related: Brittany Cartwright Calls Out VPR Cast’s Jealousy Of Ariana Madix After Scandoval!

Sandoval, of course, heard all about her feelings — or lack thereof — and it kinda wrecked him! During the new episode of VPR on Tuesday night, he told Tom Schwartz he was “shell shocked” after listening to her comments on the podcast:

“She’s like, ‘I wasn’t in love with Tom.’ And she’s acting as though she’s like somehow got it the worst out of everybody.”

That last part we do have to agree on. When clearly Sandoval betrayed Ariana Madix way worse! But back to his suffering, we guess…

Beginning to break down in tears, Sandoval said he “made changes” to himself in order to make a relationship with Rachel work. He even hoped “one day that she would see the work that I’d done myself and would appreciate it.” However, it was too little too late at this point. Rachel made it clear they are never, ever, ever getting back together. And now, Sandoval is coming to terms with that reality, too. Or at least she’s forced him to accept it:

“I don’t understand how she said I was anything but somebody who just loved and cared about her, like I’ll do anything for her.”

The TomTom co-owner added in a confessional:

“I wasn’t fully ready to give up hope until I heard it from her own lips and now I have. To go through all that and not even give it a shot, like what was it all for?”

Nothing, apparently! He gave up nearly a decade of partnership only to end up single and become one of the most hated people in the history of reality television! Amid the heartbreak, he got support from not only Schwartz but also Lisa Vanderpump. She even expressed concern about his mental health following the podcast interview, saying:

“I don’t want Sandoval to start spiraling after we just got him to a place where it was starting to even out.”

James Kennedy admitted he “does feel bad” for Sandoval, too. However, he also dished out a dose of tough love for him — and that caused an explosive argument between them! It began when Sandoval lamented:

“Throughout this whole process, I really tried to look out for Raquel, and I’m realizing now that I cared for her way more than she f**ing cared for me. Dude, I’m listening to the s**t that’s coming out of her mouth, and I’m like, It’s f**king bulls**t. It’s so goddamn disrespectful. She used me and now is throwing me away.”

She “used” him? What?! Obviously Rachel thinks differently…

James fired back that he wanted the drama to stay in the “past” and didn’t want to “talk s**t” about Rachel. Sandoval, on the other hand? He was just getting started with the s**t-talking! He continued to blast his ex-sidepiece, saying she was “selfish with getting involved with me.” Finally James had to cut him off — and admit Rachel was right. The DJ suggested these two cheaters were “never in love,” they had “a f**k fest for six months” instead. Damn. That comment set Sandoval off! He defended the relationship, insisting they were more than physical:

“I would literally go over to her house and would spend like five, six hours together. If we had sex, it would be for a little bit, we would talk the whole time.”

Hmm.

Sandoval definitely worked overtime this season to try and get an ounce of sympathy from the public. But we doubt the waterworks worked on VPR viewers! You know, since he is the one who blew up his own life and was delusional enough to think a relationship would happen between him and Rachel amid the backlash! Lest we forget he never did man up and come clean, telling Ariana he was in love with someone else. The man was happy to keep the whole thing on the side and lie his ass off for half a year, right up until he got CAUGHT.

But what do you think about the new episode, Perezcious readers? Do you feel any sympathy for Tom? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via Vanderpump Rules/Peacock, Bethenny Frankel/YouTube]