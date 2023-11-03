Rachel Leviss NOT Invited To BravoCon -- Despite Being Reason For Massive VPR Resurgence! Damn!

If you’ve been wondering why Rachel Leviss isn’t at BravoCon this year, we have some surprising answers for you!

According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge confirmed the 29-year-old reality star will not be joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules and making an appearance at the convention in Las Vegas at any point this weekend. However, it’s not a decision she made for herself! Bravo did it for her, as the outlet reports they did not even invite her in the first place!

Wow. You would think the network would have tried everything they could to convince Rachel to appear at BravoCon considering her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval revitalized Vanderpump Rules! But we guess after she chose to do an interview with Bravo’s new enemy Bethenny Frankel, they decided to distance themselves from her.

Of course, another big factor in the decision also could be her decision to not return to Vanderpump Rules for Season 11. (This is premiering in January, FYI! Mark your calendars!) There’s no point in subjecting her to the possible wrath of her former castmates and fans all weekend if she’s not even going to be on the next season! Another reason? As it turns out, TMZ reported that she’s still not on speaking terms with any of the current cast members – including Sandoval. Clearly, Rachel is committed to distancing herself from Vanderpump Rules moving forward!

It most likely was best for Rachel that Bravo did not to invite her, especially since Lisa Vanderpump basically bashed her for being ungrateful before the convention even started. We bet if those two got on stage together at BravoCon, along with the other cast members, things potentially could’ve gotten heated fast! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Bravo didn’t invite Rachel? Let us know in the comments!

