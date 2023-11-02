Ramona Singer Axed From BravoCon After Allegedly Texting Racial Slur To Reporter!

Don’t expect to see Ramona Singer at this year’s BravoCon anymore!

Perezcious readers may recall fans were baffled in 2021 when Bravo suddenly canceled the Season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of New York. At first, the network claimed “scheduling challenges” made it impossible to get the entire cast together for taping. However, the real reason for the reunion cancellation soon came out — revealing the controversial cast member allegedly made a racist comment about Eboni K. Williams when their co-star Luann de Lesseps kicked the attorney out of her house during filming:

“This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show.”

What the f**k!? Bravo launched an investigation to look into several complaints against the housewife. But nothing supposedly came out of it at the time. Two years later, though, Ramona’s racist comments became a huge focal point of a massive investigative report from Vanity Fair into Bravo. And when the television personality later tried to defend herself, she completely exposed her offensive and problematic behavior.

The outlet claimed Ramona used the N-word in conversation with a Black crew member during Season 13 and a complaint was made against her within Shed Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Bravo, and NBCUniversal. She denied using the racial slur and the results from the investigation were “inconclusive.” But Eboni, who was the first Black housewife on RHONY, allegedly witnessed the offensive remarks from Ramona.

She even accused Ramona of saying “most” Black people don’t have present dads during training with two racial justice representatives, a publicist from Bravo, and a communications expert from NBCUniversal. The Bravolebrity allegedly said:

“‘What if they don’t have a father? Why can’t I say that?’ Most of them don’t.’”

WHAT?!

Former co-star Leah McSweeney also backed the account. But Ramona fired back, saying in a statement to Vanity Fair:

“The training included ‘open dialogue.’ In that spirit, I asked a question about a statistic I had read about single-parent households, where children with single-parent households were statistically less likely to succeed than two-parent households.”

Hmm. Does anyone buy this explanation? No one is even surprised about these racism allegations in the first place since plenty of RHONY viewers have been calling out her problematic behavior for years! But now there’s more clear evidence of it. Shortly after the Vanity Fair exposé dropped, Page Six reached out to her about the racism accusations. That’s when she allegedly tried to defend herself over text and claimed she literally said “NWord” instead of the slur itself. But then Ramona wrote out a version of the slur:

“And the word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n*g…”

Ramona, no. That’s not okay. So disgusting.

Once this text message made headlines, Bravo finally decided to take some action against Ramona. She was set to appear at BravoCon in Las Vegas this weekend to promote the upcoming season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. However, Ramona has been axed from the guest list! According to Page Six, sources said she’s no longer allowed to attend the convention due to her racist actions. Even her name has already disappeared from the BravoCon app.

Wow. It took Bravo way too long to cut her off! We bet many viewers are online screaming it’s about damn time they got off the Ramona Coaster. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

To learn more about civil rights issues, check out https://www.splcenter.org/.

