Lala Kent Thinks Bethenny Frankel 'Completely Exploited' Rachel Leviss In 'Sad' Interview!

Lala Kent finally weighed in on Bethenny Frankel‘s controversial interview with Rachel Leviss!

The former Real Housewives of New York City star released an episode of her Just B podcast last week, in which the 28-year-old shared her side of the story when it came to Scandoval. But since the new episode, people have come forward to accuse Bethenny of manipulating and exploiting Rachel in order to push her own agenda. Why is that?

As you know, the 52-year-old television personality has launched a war against Bravo. She’s fighting to get reality stars unionized and end the network’s alleged exploitation of them. However, Bethenny seemed to use the three-part sit down with Rachel to push her current narrative about Bravo and other networks and make money off her story by having a million ads throughout the episode. An insider for ET even revealed the former pageant didn’t receive a single cent for the interview! Mind you, the two talked about how Rachel didn’t receive a “single penny” from Scandoval and allegedly made less on Vanderpump Rules than Bethenny’s interns.

So basically, she did exactly what she has accused Bravo and other networks of doing. Many fans, including Summer House’s Kyle Cooke, have called out Bethenny for her hypocrisy. Now, Lala has entered the chat to share her thoughts on the interview. And shockingly enough, she is not going after Rachel. Instead, the 32-year-old also blasted Bethenny for exploiting her former Vanderpump Rules co-star!

During Wednesday’s podcast episode of Give Them Lala, she went off about the Bravolebrity taking advantage of Rachel throughout the interview in order to drive home her “agenda” against Bravo, saying:

“Well it was a hit. A lot of people listened. I’m happy that [Raquel] finally got to take advantage of a giant platform to tell her story. I only saw clips. And what I gathered from it is, Bethenny completely exploited that girl yet again.”

Her co-host, Jessica Walter, pointed out that this exploitation of Rachel “goes against everything [Bethenny] is preaching.” Exactly. Lala went on to note that the Skinnygirl founder tried to “place Raquel in the narrative” that benefited her cause, adding:

“To me, she sat there and said, ‘this girl is going to be easy to manipulate because I’m Bethenny Frankel.’ It was actually really sad to me because I really liked Bethenny Frankel. I felt like everything she said always made sense. She was a great arguer. She was extremely intelligent.”

But now? She believes Bethenny is out of touch with “reality” and “reality TV”:

“I felt like Bethenny really tried to like push her into a certain direction. And Rachel being someone who … is very easy to manipulate. You put words out there and she’s like ‘yeah that’s how I feel’ [but] it’s like, you don’t. I don’t know why anyone would allow her to do that interview.”

After the backlash the podcast episode received, we wonder if Rachel regrets her sit down with Bethenny now! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you think Bethenny exploited Rachel with the interview? Sound OFF in the comments below.

