Tom Sandoval 'Nervous' To Face Ariana Madix & Her Fans At BravoCon -- AND HE SHOULD BE!

Tom Sandoval isn’t ready for BravoCon this weekend!

The reality star is set to appear at a panel on Friday during the annual convention in Las Vegas to talk about the drama from Vanderpump Rules Season 10 *cough*Scandoval*cough*. Sandoval will be joined by his co-stars, including Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, and, of course, Ariana Madix. And the thought of having to not only face his ex-girlfriend onstage, but to do so in front of an audience of her loyal fans? He’s super “nervous”!

During a new episode of his podcast Everybody Loves Tom on Thursday, the business owner expressed some concerns about attending BravoCon this year. He’s already predicting he’ll have to face a hostile audience filled with #TeamAriana fans, which worries him a bit! He explained to Schwartz:

“I’m a little nervous about being on the same stage as Ariana [Madix]. Because if she comes out it’s like, ‘Yay,’ [or] whatever. Then I come out and people are going to want to show their loyalty to Team Ariana or whatever, and I’m a little nervous about it.”

LOLz, what is he worried will happen that hasn’t happened before? That someone will throw a shoe??

The former couple’s onstage reunion in front of VPR watchers will undoubtedly be a tad awkward – for everyone involved! Whether or not Sandoval will face an unfriendly crowd? We’ll have to wait and see! But we have a strong feeling the it won’t be as enjoyable of a BravoCon as it has been in the past for Sandoval ! Watch the podcast episode (below):

