West Side Story Co-Stars Rachel Zegler & Josh Andres Rivera Are Dating -- And They're Already Instagram Official!

Rachel Zegler and her West Side Story co-star Josh Andres Rivera are officially dating! An E! News source confirmed the IRL romance on Monday just as the couple went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. The 20-year-old made the exciting announcement by sharing an adorable black-and-white selfie along with the caption:

“committing valen-crimes”

In Rachel’s IG Story, she also uploaded an intimate video of the lovers out to dinner.

Related: Rachel Zegler Breaks Her Silence On West Side Story Co-Star Ansel Elgort’s Sexual Assault Scandal

Like a true gentleman, Josh (who played Chino in the musical remake) fed his lady a bite of pasta. The Golden Globe winner then teased in writing:

“Saucy. Happy love day from me and mine.”

Aww!! Ch-ch-check out their reveal (below)!

Cute!!

For about a year now, fans have speculated whether the duo might be more than friends, and now it’s clear as day! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Did you see this relationship coming?

[Image via 20th Century Studios/YouTube & Rachel Zegler/Instagram]