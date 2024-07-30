Rapper Chino XL Dead At 50 -- Ice-T, Joe Budden, & More Share Tributes

Rapper Chino XL sadly passed away. He was only 50 years old.

According to a post on his Instagram account on Monday, the family said the Kings artist, whose real name was Derek Keith Barbosa, died at his home on Sunday morning. No cause of death was given. His daughters – Chynna, Bella, Lyric, and Kiyana – went on to say in a group statement:

“Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.”

So, so sad. The family asked for some “privacy” during this time and will release details of his memorial soon. See the post (below):

Since the news of his death broke, a ton of rappers hopped online to pay tributes to Chino. Ice-T expressed on Instagram Tuesday:

“This one REALLY hurts… Yesterday morning I got the awful news and did not want to believe it was true.. Chino was so ALIVE.. What!!? Unfortunately it was true.. I rarely shed a tear… I’ve lost so many homies but THIS one got me Fd up. People know he was an incredible MC. But Chino was a truly GREAT MAN. This is a tragedy. My love and condolences go out to his family. Homie you are loved by so many. Rest in Peace Homi”

Joe Budden wrote on X (Twitter):

“Damn… RIP to the legend Chino XL”

Public Enemy’s Chuck D called him his “brother in rhyme & Art,” saying:

“This ones a tough one. I admired Dj Polo as a ⁦@hiphopgods PEer. ⁦@CHINOXL was my brother in rhyme & Art. He encouraged my graphics forward. We exchanged art books. He looked out to protect my lyric books better. He supported my events. We supported his music & rt”

ScHoolBoy Q simply said:

“Rip Chino XL”

For those who don’t know, Chino was signed to Rick Rubin’s American Recordings and released his debut album, Here To Save You All, in 1996. Along with Eminem, RZA, and KRS-One, the artist was on Sway & King Tech‘s 1999 song The Anthem. He continued to release music over the years, with his latest being a featured guest on the track Pendulum Swing off Rakim’s new album G.O.D.s Network. Beyond a music career, Chino also acted in several films and TV shows like CSI: Miami, Reno 911!, and the Kate Hudson and Luke Wilson film Alex & Emma.

We send our condolences to his daughters, stepson Shawn, lifelong partner Stephanie, and the rest of his family. Rest in peace, Chino XL…

