Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Mad TV Star Erica Ash Dead At 46 Survivor Fan Favorite Kim Johnson Dead At 79 -- Read Her Children's Amazing Goodbye Taylor Swift Event Tragedy -- Mass Stabbing Leaves 2 Children Dead, Several Injured, & Teen Under Arrest Shannen Doherty Thought People Hated Her, Would Be 'Surprised' At 'Outpouring Of Love', Says BFF Holly Marie Combs Richard Simmons' Longtime Housekeeper Has A Theory About What Caused The Fitness Guru's Death... Lana Condor Reveals Her Mother Passed Away In Poignant Tribute Post: 'Sheer Devastation' Sinéad O’Connor’s Exact Cause Of Death Finally Revealed One Year After Devastating Passing Shannen Doherty Thought She Had ‘More Time’ -- And Planned To Do THIS Before Passing!  Shannen Doherty’s Ex May Still Challenge Divorce & Inherit Her Fortune, Says Expert! Innocent Black Woman Sonya Massey Brutally Shot & Killed By Cop In Her Own Home -- This Is HORRIBLE! Tori Spelling Gets Candid About Shannen Doherty’s Death & Their Surprising Final Conversation Jennie Garth CHILLED By Shannen Doherty's Death -- Especially After Luke Perry!

R.I.P.

Mad TV Star Erica Ash Dead At 46

Mad TV Star Dead At 46

Comedian Erica Ash has tragically passed away.

Related: Lioness Actor Mike Heslin Mysteriously Dead At Just 30

On Monday, the official BET account confirmed in an Instagram post that the MADtv star has died at only 46. While not noting a cause of death, the account wrote a lovely tribute which read:

“Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has passed away at the age of 46. Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama “In Contempt” and reality spoof “Real Husbands of Hollywood”. We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen”

She was far too young. So sad!

See some more tribute posts from stars who were close with the Survivor’s Remorse star (below):

Such a heartbreaking loss. Rest in peace, Erica. You will be dearly missed.

[Image via Steve TV/YouTube/FOX]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 29, 2024 18:00pm PDT

Share This