Mad TV Star Erica Ash Dead At 46

Comedian Erica Ash has tragically passed away.

On Monday, the official BET account confirmed in an Instagram post that the MADtv star has died at only 46. While not noting a cause of death, the account wrote a lovely tribute which read:

“Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has passed away at the age of 46. Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama “In Contempt” and reality spoof “Real Husbands of Hollywood”. We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen”

She was far too young. So sad!

See some more tribute posts from stars who were close with the Survivor’s Remorse star (below):

Such a heartbreaking loss. Rest in peace, Erica. You will be dearly missed.

