Rapper Trouble Shot Dead At 34 During Home Invasion

Rapper Trouble, also known as Skoob and born Mariel Semonte Orr, passed away on Sunday morning after he was shot and killed during a home invasion.

The Georgia native, who worked with icons like Drake and The Weeknd, was just 34. The musician’s label Def Jam Recordings confirmed the devastating news via a heartfelt post on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, sharing with fans:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob “

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office via Fox News, Trouble died in a fatal shooting that occurred just before 3:30 a.m. inside the Lake St. James apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia. Investigators say that he was shot once in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bring It Back vocalist had spent the evening before his death partying with friends. He was home with one unidentified female during the break-in and shooting. It’s unclear what her condition is. As of now, no arrests have been made but an arrest warrant has been obtained for Atlanta’s Jamichael Jones (inset), 33, who is wanted on allegations of murder, home invasion, and aggravated assault.

Authorities believe Jones and the rapper did not know each other, but did reveal that the suspect has allegedly been involved in a “domestic dispute” with the woman on the scene, according to Jedidia Canty, the public information officer with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department. Police do not know where Jones is at this time.

Rap music fans may remember Trouble for his hit mixtape December 17th featuring Yo Gotti, Waka Flacka Flame, and Trae tha Truth. His album Edgewood then featured collaborators like Drake, The Weeknd, Quavo, Offset, and Fetty Wap. 2 Chainz paid tribute to the rising star on his Instagram, saying:

“Mannnn you had my crying laughing at P party bruuu , real solid individual , shit crazy we gotta post this s**t , i swear I hate the devil man and he out here working overtime . praying for your family and peace my brother ! Thugliffffe”

We are sending our thoughts and prayers to Trouble’s family, friends, and fans. What a tragedy.

