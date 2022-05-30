Unarmed Pregnant Woman Shot FIVE Times & Left Critically Injured By Kansas City Police!

This is terrible.

Per reports, an unarmed, pregnant Black woman was shot an astounding FIVE times on Friday night by Kansas City cops while her hands were up in the air — and she reportedly posed no threat to police officers.

According to The Kansas City Defender, the victim, a 26-year-old woman named Leonna Hale (not pictured above), was shot by two cops near the Independence Plaza neighborhood in what community members are now calling a “horrific, attempted execution.” The Kansas City Police Department claims the shooting incident occurred in an attempt to arrest Leonna and a man with her in connection to a suspected stolen vehicle. But eyewitnesses are now speaking out – slamming the PD for a narrative they say doesn’t match what actually went down at the scene.

Shédanja, an eyewitness who recorded the aftermath of the shooting on her phone, told The Kansas City Star that she heard officers yelling at two people in a vehicle nearby to “get out the car.”. A man (not pictured above) got out of the driver’s side of the car, jumped a fence, and ran away. He was quickly followed by two cops, while two others stayed behind. The woman then exited the vehicle with her hands raised. Cops told her to get on the ground, but Leonna informed them that she was pregnant and therefore couldn’t lie down. She also informed them that there was a gun in the car.

But as the police continued to shout at her to get on the ground, she began moving backward toward a fence along the parking lot. It was at this point that numerous cops raised their weapons, Shédanja said:

“She did not pull out a weapon on them. She did not even have a stick in her hand.”

Even though she was unarmed and was seemingly trying to be cooperative, she was shot five times. The witness continued:

“One, two, three, four, five. I remember it because it didn’t stop. They shot five times. I remember seeing her hit the ground and I froze.”

After critically injuring her, officers then handcuffed her, dramatically increasing her chances of bleeding to death. Thankfully, she is still alive and in stable condition at a hospital despite her injuries. Shédanja asked the officers why they shot the woman, but they all refused to answer. You can see her footage from after the harrowing incident (below).

So, so awful.

This is yet just another example of the stark difference in the way authority figures treat people of color versus white people. Just take the Buffalo Massacre as an example. After committing mass murder, cops were able to safely apprehend the white male suspect – and yet they can’t safely arrest an unarmed pregnant Black woman who had her hands up?! It just doesn’t add up.

Interim Kansas City Police Chief Joseph Mabin spoke out about the incident on Friday night, telling reporters:

“We never want to be in these type of situations. Not the public, as a police department. Anytime it happens is a blight on our community. I want to ensure the public the scene is secure. There’s no on-going threat. The Highway Patrol will be investigating this incident. We’re committed to be 100% transparent. Fully cooperate with the Highway Patrol. This is a holiday weekend. It’s time for friends and for family. Not a time for violence.”

Ugh. If this weekend was really a time for no “violence” then perhaps his officers shouldn’t have opened fire so quickly?! After all, they seem like they were the real “threat” in this situation. Just saying.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the unarmed shooting of Hale, as is procedure in an attempt to provide impartiality. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

