Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Did Tiffany Haddish Have A Baby With Her Celeb Friend?? Fans Are SOOO Confused! Hulk Hogan Had 'No Interest' Meeting Grandkids Before His Death, Says Brooke's Husband! MGK Reveals HE Chose Unique Megan Fox Baby Name -- And It's SO Much Better Than One He Wanted For His First Child! Justin Bieber Begging Hailey For Baby #2 -- But She'll Only Do It Under ONE Condition! And Not What You Think! Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Shows First Glimpse Of Baby Bump At His Movie Premiere! Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Star Mayci Neeley Gives Birth To Baby No. 3! How Brooke Hogan Honored Her Estranged Dad Hulk Through Her Twins Before His Sudden Death Brock Davies Breaks Silence About Cheating On Scheana Shay -- Says He Was A 'Coward'! Gisele Bündchen Shares Rare Photo Of New Baby With Joaquim Valente! LOOK! Awwww! Dad-To-Be Pete Davidson Confesses It’s Been His “Dream” To Be A Father And: Pete Davidson Breaks Silence On Becoming A Dad! Hear Him Gush About His ‘Dream’ Come True! Trisha Paytas Just Named Her Newborn Son AQUAMAN!

Raven Symone

You Thought YOUR Ex Was Bad! Raven-Symoné Reveals A Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant -- Then Made It WORSE!

Raven-Symoné Reveals A Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant -- Then Made It WORSE!

Raven-Symoné may have one of the absolute worst ex-boyfriends in the entire history of ex-boyfriends! Top 10, at least!

The That’s So Raven alum appeared on Jeff Lewis Live with her wife Miranda Maday on Tuesday, where host Jeff Lewis asked about her former relationship with a man:

“You had said that, I believe — that you were in a relationship for seven years — with a man — and he stepped outside of the relationship? Is that correct?”

To which she replied:

“That’s a nice way to put it, yes.”

Related: Jana Kramer Reacts To Rumor Husband Allan Russell Is On A Dating App Behind Her Back!

But that is not the end of the story! The radio host then questioned:

“And he got another woman pregnant?”

What!

Raven confirmed that is what happened. She did not reveal her cheating ex’s name or say if he was a celebrity — other than hinting that “he’s pretty well known in the community he works in.” The Disney Channel icon then remarked on the topic being brought up:

“Wow, I wasn’t expecting that.”

Miranda went on to joke that The Cheetah Girls star pulled a Carrie Underwood and destroyed his car. You know like in her song Before He Cheats! However, Raven fired back:

“He didn’t have a car.”

Yikes! But if the guy did, no one would’ve blamed Raven if she took out her anger on his car! Not after what he apparently did next! It’s really bad, you guys! Raven revealed that the man asked her to be the godmother of the child he had while cheating on her! Yes, really! She said:

“We were together for a really long time, and he got another girl pregnant, and the best part of it was he asked me to be the godmother of the kid.”

Excuse us! Who does that? Ask a friend, family, anyone else but your former partner whom you cheated on and hurt! However, Raven doesn’t hold it against him. In fact, she still talks to her ex-boyfriend to this day! The Empire star shared:

“We’re still in communication now. He’s been through a lot, so there’s nothing but love and respect for all that he’s gone through in his family, but he still talks about it all the time. Dumbass.”

Raven is a bigger person than a lot of people! We don’t know if most folks would forgive and remain friends with the ex after all that! Watch her tell the shocking story (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Sherri/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 06, 2025 16:20pm PDT

Share This