30 Years Later!! Watch The First Three Minutes Of The Real World Homecoming: New York Here!

The OGs of reality TV cohabitation are back, y’all!

Nearly 30 years after The Real World broke ground in unscripted television, the show’s original cast members are reuniting for The Real World Homecoming: New York — and we’re already getting a taste of the realness to come!

In addition to the first trailer, Paramount+ also dropped the first three minutes of the premiere (below), showing the likes of Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies, and Kevin Powell reuniting in the same Big Apple apartment they shared back in 1992.

As the trailer points out, the world is a very different place than it was in the early ‘90s, but sadly the lessons those seven “strangers” were learning back then are still the same lessons the world is struggling to learn today.

Will the now-adults stop getting polite and start getting real with one another? Find out in the clips (below) — and ch-ch-check out the series on Paramount+ starting Thursday!

[Image via Paramount+/YouTube]