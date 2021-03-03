Rachel Lindsay Reacts To Taylor Nolan’s ‘Shocking’ & Offensive Resurfaced Tweets

Rachel Lindsay is speaking out after controversial tweets from another member in the Bachelor Nation franchise resurfaced.

Over the weekend, Taylor Nolan apologized (several times) after a bunch of messed up and offensive comments she made on Twitter between 2011 and 2012 began circulating on the internet. In the tweets, the now 27-year-old made hurtful insults towards the Jewish, Asian, and Indian communities. Other messages also contained homophobic slurs and fat phobic language. You know, just some seriously f**ked up stuff.

On the most recent episode of the Higher Learning podcast with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, the former Bachelorette lead reacted to the harmful words, sharing that she was incredibly surprised by the decade-old tweets.

“I think people are very upset and shocked and disappointed. I’ll throw myself in there. [She’s been] very outspoken about all the inequalities and injustices within the franchise. She has been a leading voice for anti-racism. At first, I was like, ‘Is this real?’”

As fans of the ABC franchise know, Lindsay and Nolan appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2017. While the pair weren’t close on the show, the 35-year-old admitted she had “become cool with her” in the last year. However, the podcast host shared that she still thinks Nolan needs to be held accountable for her terrible actions — even with their relationship.

“I have the same energy with Taylor that I do with anybody who does something that’s wrong. I said the same thing with Chris Harrison, even though that message seems to be getting lost… You’re never going to hear me say cancel this person, this person is done. … What you’ll hear me say is you’ve got to hold that person accountable.”

On Sunday, Nolan apologized in a 30-minute video on Instagram after she received a ton of backlash online. Alongside the clip, the Washington native shared a lengthy caption that read:

“My tweets from ten years ago are s****y, they suck, they were wrong, and are hurtful. I want to be clear that they don’t take away from the work I do today, they are literally how I got here to doing this work. If you’re gonna take the time and energy to scroll through ten years of my tweets then please take your time to listen to this video. I never deleted those tweets for a reason because they’ve been a part of my ~journey~ since way before going the bachelor.”

Take a look at another apology the reality star released (below):

As one could guess, the two previous responses did not receive a positive reaction from fans, leading the licensed therapist to release another IG statement on Monday. In it, Nolan expressed further regret for both the tweets and the original posts.

“Yesterday’s response was a reaction and not an apology. I’m sorry I didn’t take a second to come correct. I owe you all an apology. There is no question or defending that every word of my old tweets are harmful, wrong, triggering, and incredibly upsetting to the communities that I identify with and that I support. I’m so sorry to the folks that were triggered and re-traumatized by seeing the hurtful words from my past.”

In the apology note, Nolan went on to claim that the old tweets, “were a way for me to deflect from my own internalized racism, misogyny, and ignorance… Still, they cause harm and I am accountable [for] that harm.”

Before the recent scandal, Nolan has been outspoken about racism in the Bachelor franchise, including the Chris Harrison and Rachael Kirkconnell situation. On the Tuesday podcast episode, Lindsay said she felt that the TV personality’s words were “shocking,” but also felt like people were purposefully trying “to crucify her.”

“What she did was wrong. It was terrible. It was shocking. It was disgusting and she should be held accountable for that. But I think the problem is that the people who went digging for that were out to crucify her.”

She continued:

“You can be appalled at what she did and hold her accountable for that. But you can also recognize that she’s not the same person that she was before and I think what she was saying was that she didn’t wait for somebody to call her out before she started doing the work. She recognized it was wrong, that’s part of the reason she’s in the profession of therapy.”

Lindsay concluded her thoughts, suggesting:

“I hope Taylor will come out and explain because [she’s in a] position that we’re not in. She used to be one way, and now she’s something different. I would love for Taylor to come out and say how she got to the place that she is today. Don’t make any excuses [because] what you did was wrong, but then tell us how you got to the place you did today because that will a reach a lot of people.”

Anyone else curious to see if Nolan will take Lindsay’s advice?

Several members of the Bach community have recently called out Nolan’s actions, too, including Bekah Martinez, Olivia Caridi, Danielle Maltby, and Oneyka Ehie. Kaitlyn Bristowe, specifically, took to her Stories to say how the tweets “made [her] sick to [her] stomach.” Ch-ch-check out some of others responses (below):

Let me clarify, I do not mean that I need Taylor to do anything FOR me. I meant that I need her to address this for those in the communities she directly affected by her comments – those who I love and value. — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) February 28, 2021

Idk who taught @taymocha how to make a decent apology but they failed miserably. I’m absolutely horrified right now and I keep seeing new comments come to light. Y’all I seriously feel sick reading this shit. — Onyeka Ehie (@onyekaehie) March 1, 2021

What do U think about all of this, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (bel0w)!

