Rebecca Black Drops VERY Different Friday Remix In Honor Of Song's 10th Anniversary!

It’s Friday, Friday! Gotta get down on Friday!

Now that those lyrics are stuck in your head forever, can you believe that infamous song has official been out for TEN YEARS?!

To commemorate the milestone, singer Rebecca Black released an updated remix of her debut single Friday featuring Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3. And yes, the Cardi-B inspired, visual-effect heavy music video is every bit as cringeworthy as the first… but maybe that’s the point?

Premiering the new version on a Wednesday — which just feels wrong tbh — the 23-year-old sat down with Stereogum to rehash what instant fame felt like as a young teen, who just so happened to be made fun of by the entire world over what she had hoped would be her big break. Rebecca shared:

“People were either laughing or kind of saying things in between classes.”

At school and around her hometown, there were no good vibes after the viral insanity of Friday’s release:

“It was definitely this weird thing that everyone was just kind of like, we don’t know what to do here, including the admin at the school. It was just a very weird energy.”

The criticism — about the song, the music industry at large, and Black’s decision to hire Ark Music Factory to produce the whole thing (similar to how many TikTok stars rise to popularity these days, but rare in the early 2000s) — put the aspiring artist in a tough spot. She recalled:

“I wasn’t trying to necessarily ever defend the song because I thought it was the greatest thing that ever existed. I was just trying to protect myself from feeling like I was the worst thing or person or artist or whatever you want to call it in the world.”

Nowadays, the YouTuber doesn’t feel so hurt by the negativity, especially since the digital age has made it so even regular people understand the pain she felt as a youngster. The singer, who released a follow-up single Saturday in 2013, revealed:

“But I think what sticks out weirdly is just the difference in the responses I get to the song now. I really appreciate it.”

The songwriter added:

“The negative stuff that I’ve gotten is stuff that now it feels like all of us get on the daily, no matter how many followers you have. We’re all getting called nasty things on the internet every day.”

No matter how hated or made fun of, her music video and original single (which debuted at number 19 on the iTunes Charts) got her the attention she wanted. The California native told the outlet she likes knowing her faves (such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry) knew she existed!

And to clear the air, just because she sang the tune doesn’t mean she relates to the cheesy lyrics much. Rebecca spilled:

“I get up earlier than seven. I don’t go to school. I hate cereal.”

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the new music video (below)! It’s a lot…

Looking to reminisce with the original? Here ya go:

Feel old yet, Perezcious readers??

