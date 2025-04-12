Rebecca Gayheart Clarifies Eric Dane Marriage Status Amid His Shocking Diagnosis!

Are Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane back together or not? That is what fans want to know after the pair called off their divorce.

In February 2018, the actress filed for divorce from the Grey’s Anatomy alum, citing the typical irreconcilable differences. But flash forward seven years later, and Rebecca decided to dismiss their divorce! It is unclear where they stand with their romantic relationship. This legal move seemed like a sign that the two were getting back together at first, even though Eric has been spotted out with a woman named Priya Jain since November 2024. But then, the actor revealed his diagnosis with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) this week, making us wonder if the decision to call off the divorce last month had more to do with his disease.

Now, Rebecca is clarifying her current relationship with Eric! The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told E! News on Wednesday:

“We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents. We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.”

Hmm. Saying “friends” and “coparents” to their daughters Billie and Georgia feels like they may not be together romantically. Rebecca didn’t elaborate further on their current situation. However, the model noted that she doesn’t view their marriage as a failure, explaining:

“I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It’s just a season. It wasn’t a failure. It was a huge success. We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids so I think that’s a successful relationship, and that’s how we look at it.”

