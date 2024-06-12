Rebel Wilson STILL Hasn't Met Her Fiancée's Parents... For THIS Heartbreaking Reason!

Rebel Wilson is getting married, and yet… she still has yet to meet her fiancée’s parents! And there apparently is a very specific reason why.

The Pitch Perfect star has been busy on mom duty raising daughter Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed in 2022, with partner Ramona Agruma. But while they may be happier than ever together, not ALL parents are on the same page. It’s a sad truth, but not everyone is as appreciative of their love.

During an interview with Today on Tuesday, the Senior Year star revealed:

“Ramona was born in Latvia, and it’s not as LGBTQ+-friendly as other countries are. I just think some people need a bit more time — and some people won’t ever come around to it, and that’s fine, and that’s their decision. There are still parts of the world that aren’t as accepting.”

So sad!

Rebel, of course, came out in summer 2022 while declaring her love for the fashion designer. Early in 2023, she revealed that they had gotten engaged. But while they haven’t necessarily been one big happy family with Ramona’s parents, there’s an opportunity for that to change very soon!

Rebel revealed that in just a few short weeks, she, Ramona, and Royce will travel to Europe to FINALLY meet the parents. And the 44-year-old is eager! She dished:

“I’m really excited to meet them because I know they are very smart. Ramona’s mother is a doctor.”

Apparently, little Royce has been paving the way for a gentle meeting:

“Roycie is the real icebreaker — they’ve been FaceTiming with her.”Evey

Makes sense! Everyone loves a grandbaby!

Well, here’s to hoping things go smoothly!

Thoughts??

