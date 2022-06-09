Rebel Wilson Comes Out, Introduces Fans To Her New Girlfriend: '#LoveIsLove'

Rebel Wilson is ready to tell the world about her new love — and we couldn’t be prouder!

On Thursday, the Senior Year star came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community by introducing her Instagram followers to her new girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

Alongside a pic of herself and the Lemon Ve Limon founder smiling together, Rebel wrote:

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove”

Adorable!

Weeks before Wilson went IG-official with her GF, she teased that she was “happily” in a relationship during a May appearance on Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid’s podcast U Up. Although she didn’t reveal the identity of her significant other at the time, the Aussie performer offered:

“I met them at a friend’s setup.”

The 42-year-old went on to share that she had been looking for someone special on dating apps like Raya, but that she ended up meeting her partner through a friend. She shared:

“I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup. He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off — and then we did!”

The actor also opened up about her romance in an interview with People last month, revealing that her new relationship was a “really healthy” one. She shared:

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” she said. “It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic… I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship. There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

It’s unclear how long the two have been dating, but based on red carpet appearances, we’d say they’ve been going strong for a handful of months now.

Rebel actually took Agruma to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this year as her plus-one. In April, the twosome took a long-weekend trip to Park City, Utah, where they hit up an event together on behalf of Operation Smile. The pair have also posed for tons of photos together on the comedian’s Instagram, but many fans assumed they were simply friends.

Well, now we really know why Rebel has been smiling so wide in her recent pics! A friend of the actress told People:

“Rebel’s in an amazing place and I’ve never seen her happier.”

This is so great to hear — especially during Pride Month!

Ch-ch-check out Rebel’s full post (below).

[Image via Instagram]