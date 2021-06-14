Rebel Wilson Reveals Her Weight Loss Journey Isn't Over Despite Struggles: 'Remember The Vision'

It’s no secret losing weight is HARD! But what happens when you’ve dropped the pounds — but suddenly you’re sick of all the hard work and healthy eating routines?!

Rebel Wilson is feeling the fatigue of her “Year of Health,” and she has some tips for the rest of us.

On Saturday, the Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram to share a message of encouragement to herself and any other health junkies out there. Uploading a photo from the set of her new movie Senior Year, the 41-year-old wrote:

“Hey babe, you got this x I know it’s hard right now, I know you’re trying to deal with stuff – but let’s keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT – work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food …show your brilliant brain and your big heart. Remember the vision. Love you ”

We love how hopeful that note to self is! Since reaching her goal weight last year, the actress has been flaunting her new bod for all to see as she shares snaps from recent trips on her IG. From glamorous looks to her hot girl summer style, the Australian has never appeared so confident!

Speaking to People about what she learned through her new health regimen, the Pooch Perfect host said in November:

“I would numb myself with food. I was traveling the world and I had a hectic lifestyle and my way of dealing with the pressure sometimes was eating ice cream and brownies, but at the end of the day, I wasn’t treating myself with love. I’ll have dessert once or twice a week now. It’s just not an everyday thing. Having a sweet tooth will always be my vice, but online shopping has crept up a bit!”

And throughout her entire process, she’s checked in with her fans to share tips and tricks picked up along the way, such as cheap ways to maintain an active lifestyle and what habits to avoid — like her iconic movie moment (below)!

“It’s been twenty years of an up and down struggle. I’ve wanted to share as much as I can and all the things I’ve learned. Going on long walks, eating more protein and just being grateful, those are things you don’t need to go to some mega fancy facility to learn. I’ve learned to change my behavior slowly and become more healthy and I’m proud of myself but it’s still a journey.”

Sadly, this last year also saw some heartbreak as Jacob Busch’s ex revealed she was having “bad” fertility issues. No wonder she’s struggling to keep up with her new lifestyle! That’s so stressful!

