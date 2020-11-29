Rebel Wilson Reveals She Reached Her Health Goal 'With One Month To Spare' -- Amazing!

Congratulations are in order for Rebel Wilson!

The Pitch Perfect star revealed that she’d reached her health goal for the entire year this weekend, getting down to 75 kg — or about 165 lbs. — with one full month to spare before the end of 2020! So happy for her, and to watch her fitness habits and lifestyle transform so much in 11 months!

The 40-year-old actress announced the good news on her Instagram Stories on Saturday night, celebrating the big deal with fans. She was quick to note, though, that being healthy and fit is “not about a weight number,” and there’s a lot more to her fitness journey than whatever the scale says.

Still, it proved to be a good barometer and motivating factor for her here over the last 11 months, and for that, we couldn’t be happier!

Ch-ch-check out her good news about her incredible fitness journey and physical transformation (below):

Love it! So inspiring, girl!!!

Since committing to her “Year Of Health” on this journey, it’s been quite the incredible ride for the talented actress. As we reported just the other day, she had gone back to a familiar Austrian wellness center to finish out the year strong and make sure she reached her goal by the end of December. And here she is, a month ahead of schedule, with some room to do even more work on that goal if she so chooses.

Good for her!!!

Of course, now has been a great time to do something like this, as it turns out. With the coronavirus pandemic unfortunately in full swing across the world (and especially in the United States), filming and production around Hollywood have largely shut down, giving stars like Wilson time to better themselves.

Now, production will slowly start to ramp up once again as 2021 looms, but even so, it seems Rebel has done REALLY well and created something very positive with all this time on her hands. We couldn’t be happier for her, either! It takes a lot of hard work and commitment, and she’s really gone above and beyond in that regard!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about Rebel Wilson’s incredible year-long journey and more, all down in the comments (below)!

