Reese Witherspoon Gets Emotional Talking About ‘First Mentor’ Diane Keaton

Reese Witherspoon is honoring Diane Keaton.

The Legally Blonde star got emotional during an appearance at her company Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away event in LA on Saturday while addressing the news of Diane’s death. Fighting back tears, she told attendees:

“I’m going to try and get through this without tearing up, but I don’t know if you guys heard that Diane Keaton passed today. Diane was really important, she was one of my first mentors in this business.”

Awww. She recalled auditioning for a 1991 TV movie titled Wildflower, which Diane directed, in the early days of her career:

“I was 15 years old, and I was from Nashville, Tennessee, and I didn’t know anybody. And I came in — it was my second, maybe my third movie audition ever. And I came in with this big country accent, and I was playing this little southern girl, and [Diane] goes, ‘Who are you?’ I said, ‘I’m Reese Witherspoon and I’m from Nashville, Tennessee.’ And she said, ‘Are you making that up? That accent you’re doing?’”

HA! Reese continued:

“And I said, ‘No ma’am, I’m from Nashville, Tennessee and I’m here, and I’d love to be in your movie.’ And she was like, ‘Well, you’re hired. You’re hired today, tomorrow, and the next day. I don’t know who you are but I am so excited to have you.’”

What a sweet memory. The Morning Show star ended:

“She is just incredible, and indelible, and just a truly original person. So, for Diane, watch one of her movies, and wear a really cool, interesting outfit. Black and white. Take a cool picture and just live your dream. Just be your unique, interesting self. I think Diane would be really happy.”

Our hearts remain with her loved ones! Rest in peace.

