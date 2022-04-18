Lili Reinhart's First New Boyfriend Since Cole Sprouse?! Coachella Couple Deets!

Does Lili Reinhart have a new man in her life?? It certainly looks that way after some very telling photos from Coachella hit the internet!

The 25-year-old has been enjoying the California music fest with her Riverdale co-stars Vanessa Morgan and Camila Mendes. So cute that the ladies of Southside High are friends IRL!

But it wasn’t Toni or Veronica she was seen leaving the Neon Carnival with on Saturday night! It was hunky actor Spencer Neville!

Gurl was actually looking a little worse for wear after the wild party, but she was supported by the able arms of the American Horror Story alum (whom you might also know from Good Trouble or Ozark). He had his arm around her, and the two looked VERY cozy! Good for her, too, as he is a cutie AND a devoted doggy daddy! Green flag!

We don’t know for sure what’s going on with these two, but if they’re dating it would be Lili’s first big relationship since the heartbreaking split with Cole Sprouse.

We know from Cole’s recent relationship comments that the public nature of that romance led to some scary issues with fans, so we can’t fault Lili if she’s trying to keep her love life under wraps these days.

What do YOU think of this potential new pairing??

