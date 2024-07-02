Singer Reykon's Hair Catches Fire Mid-Concert! LOOK!

Holy s**t! Is Reykon okay?!
The reggaeton singer’s show in Neiva, Colombia on Sunday almost ended in tragedy after a shocking accident. In the middle of his performance, the La Suite singer, whose real name is Andrés Felipe Robledo Londoño, was briefly engulfed in flames! A pyrotechnics stage prop spewed out fire, lighting his bleached buzz cut ablaze.
He only had on a black tank and sunglasses on the upper half of his body, so there wasn’t much there to protect him… The 37-year-old paused to inspect his arm after coming into contact with the flame, not even realizing for a moment that the real issue was on his head! Ch-ch-check out the wild footage for yourself (below):
Reggaeton star Reykon was performing at a festival in Colombia when the pyrotechnics went off and ignited his hair and parts of his body. Reykon paused momentarily to brush off his left arm but continued with the show. He was later treated for burns on his back by paramedics and only suffered minor injuries. ???? JamPress #news #colombia #reykon #stage #performer #artist #tragic #fire
SO SCARY!
According to DailyMail.com, he kept on performing, but received care later on, as seen in the video. Thank goodness he’s okay… That could have been even more of a disaster than it already was.
Reactions??
