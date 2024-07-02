Singer Reykon's Hair Catches Fire Mid-Concert! LOOK!

Holy s**t! Is Reykon okay?!

The reggaeton singer’s show in Neiva, Colombia on Sunday almost ended in tragedy after a shocking accident. In the middle of his performance, the La Suite singer, whose real name is Andrés Felipe Robledo Londoño, was briefly engulfed in flames! A pyrotechnics stage prop spewed out fire, lighting his bleached buzz cut ablaze.

Related: Bad Bunny Gets Stuck To Backup Dancer While Grinding On Stage! Watch!

He only had on a black tank and sunglasses on the upper half of his body, so there wasn’t much there to protect him… The 37-year-old paused to inspect his arm after coming into contact with the flame, not even realizing for a moment that the real issue was on his head! Ch-ch-check out the wild footage for yourself (below):

SO SCARY!

According to DailyMail.com, he kept on performing, but received care later on, as seen in the video. Thank goodness he’s okay… That could have been even more of a disaster than it already was.

Reactions??

[Images via Reykon/YouTube]