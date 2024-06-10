OMG! Bad Bunny Gets STUCK To Dancer While Grinding On Stage In WILD Wardrobe Malfunction! Watch!

Bad Bunny certainly brings the passion to his live performances… Maybe a bit too much, actually! LOLz!

The Monaco rapper made his way to his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico over the weekend in the latest stop of his Most Wanted Tour — and while singing Perro Negro, he and a backup dancer got stuck together! In the steamiest position EVER! HA!

In viral footage from the show, you can see dancer Kiara Yamilette Rodríguez Saldívar’s tights getting stuck to the Dakiti rapper’s bejeweled jorts. But not just anywhere on the tights! It was right on her booty as she and Bunny were bumpin’ and grindin’ like nobody’s business! See the clip (below):

Ha! It’s like something out of a bad sitcom! LOLz! So awkward!! But it was clearly all laughs for the pair. Later, Kiara took to Instagram to share a look at her ripped tights after the viral moment.

