RHOBH Star Erika Jayne Files For Divorce From Tom Girardi After 21 Years Of Marriage

Well, 2020 has claimed another relationship!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne announced on Tuesday that her marriage to Tom Girardi has come to an end after 21 years together. The Bravo personality filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts today, speaking to E! News about the split.

The Pretty Mess songstress shared her decision, stating:

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

ICYMI, the couple were married just six months after they started dating in 1999. They have no children together, but the 49-year-old has a 26-year-old son, Tommy Zizzo, from her first marriage.

She concluded her statement (below):

“It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

You might think that a high-powered attorney like the 81-year-old would have put a prenuptial agreement in place before saying “I do,” but you’d be wrong! The star put rumors to rest back in 2017, telling Andy Cohen about their 33-year age gap and lack of legal docs:

“Let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I’m married to a very powerful lawyer. A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway…It’s gonna be all Tom’s way, I assure you. He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!”

We’re definitely intrigued to see what money, if any, changes hands in the split!

