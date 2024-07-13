Richard Simmons Said He Was ‘Grateful’ To Be ‘Alive’ On His Birthday -- Just One Day Before His Death

This is so heartbreaking in light of the news about Richard Simmons…

Just one day before his sudden death, the legendary fitness instructor told People in a rare interview that he was “grateful” to be “alive.” He said on his 76th birthday on Friday:

“I feel good! I am grateful that I’m here, that I am alive for another day. I’ll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”

And that is exactly what he did. Richard took to social media to tell fans he never “got so many messages about my birthday in my life” and was “writing emails” to fans — something he did every day to spread “hope” to others. See the post (below):

Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday.

Love,

Richard — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) July 12, 2024

Oof. Sadly, the following day, he died. As we previously reported, the police and fire responded to a call from his housekeeper before 10:00 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they pronounced him dead. Foul play is not suspected, and he seemingly died from natural causes. TMZ later reported that Richard fell in the bathroom of his home, which is possibly connected to his passing. It is unclear if that is where the housekeeper found him.

We continue to send love and light to his loved ones.

