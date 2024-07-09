'It Still Hurts': Heather Morris Pays Emotional Tribute To Glee Girlfriend Naya Rivera On 4th Anniversary Of Her Tragic Death

Heather Morris just honored Naya Rivera on the fourth anniversary of her death. And wow, we cannot believe it’s already been that long already. So sad!

On Monday, the actress shared a black-and-white photo of the Glee co-stars cuddling behind the scenes on the set of the hit comedy (they played love interests Brittany and Santana). Reflecting on their friendship and the difficult loss four years on, Heather wrote:

“I can’t believe it’s been 4 years..boy how time flies. Yet every year I’m taken by surprise how much it still hurts. We grow up together, fell apart, and came back together in such a beautiful way. God you’re missed so much…except I can’t shake the feeling you never left…you’re still here with us..guiding us to our highest potential. I miss you Nay Nay”

So sweet!

This cast has dealt with so many premature deaths, anniversaries like this must hit so hard!

As Perezcious readers know, Naya’s passing was especially gut-wrenching because of how long it took for her death to be confirmed. The 33-year-old Step Up star had been out with her son Josey for a boating trip on Lake Piru in Ventura County on July 8 when she went missing on the water. After a nearly week-long search — during which many Glee stars, including Heather, gathered to help — her body was ultimately found near where she and her son had been.

Her official cause of death was an accidental drowning, and officials believe she used her last breaths to help push her little boy back to safety on the boat. The ultimate sacrifice any parent could make. Just so heartbreaking! Sending love to all her family and friends, especially little Josey, as they continue to mourn her loss.

