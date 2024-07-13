Legendary Fitness Guru Richard Simmons Dead At 76

The world has lost a legend.

According to TMZ, Richard Simmons has passed away at the age of 76 — just one day after his birthday. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that police and fire responded to a call from the beloved fitness guru’s housekeeper before 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. They pronounced him dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected at this time, with cops looking into it as a natural death. What heartbreaking news.

Related: The Shining Star Shelley Duvall Dead At 75

No more details have been released at this time. But months ago, Richard revealed to his followers on Facebook that he was diagnosed with skin cancer. He wrote in a lengthy post at the time:

“Mirror mirror on the wall what’s that blemish which is so small? There was this strange looking bump under my right eye. I had a tube of neosporin which I would put on in the morning and the evening…. it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist. I sat in his chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror. He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope. Now I am getting a little bit nervous.He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. You have cancer. I asked him what kind of cancer and he said. Basel Cell Carcinoma.”

The fitness instructor said he needed to seek treatment from a “cancer doctor” to “burn” his skin to “remove the cancer cells.” Following three procedures, they managed to get “all the cancer cells out.”

As Perezcious readers may know, Richard rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s when he opened several gyms, including The Anatomy Asylum, later renamed Slimmons, in Los Angeles. He also released dozens of exercise tapes, such as Sweatin’ to the Oldies, Party off the Pounds, Blast Off, Pump and Sweat, Tonin Uptown, and Tonin Downtown. He stepped away from the spotlight in 2014. However, he continued to help and connect with fans over the years. Richard previously told TMZ that he talked to hundreds each and every day over email and the phone just “to bring everyone hope.” What a true national treasure he was.

Our hearts go out to Richards loved ones during this difficult time. He will be missed by so many. Reactions to the devastating news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via WENN]