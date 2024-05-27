Richard Simmons Personally Chats With Over 200 Fans A Day Just To Spread ‘Hope’!

Richard Simmons is out here saving lives!

While the fitness guru may have retreated back from center stage and a life in the spotlight, he’s still affecting people’s lives in MAJOR ways. Majorly positive! The 75-year-old told TMZ on Sunday that he talks to HUNDREDS of fans per day via email and over the phone because he sees so many “unhappy people” and wants to bring them “hope.” He told the outlet that after getting an overwhelming response to his “Daily Richard” messages on social media, he noticed fans were in need of some brightness and positivity:

“That’s why I started to do the audio messages, there’s so many unhappy people. I get up every morning and email people. I’ve done 200 emails today so far … I want to bring everyone hope.”

In addition to the 200 emails in a given day, he also makes about 15 to 20 phone calls, according to the outlet.

Related: I Am: Celine Dion Trailer Reveals Unfiltered Look At Singer’s Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Richard posted an audio clip earlier this month, which was the first time the public had heard his voice in YEARS. You can listen to it (below):

Fans were thrilled by the message, sharing sweet messages in the comments:

“This man is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs. We love you Richard!” “It’s wonderful to hear your voice again. We love you!” “The world needs you now more than ever.” “We didn’t appreciate you nearly enough when you were around. Your unrepentant positivity is sorely needed.” “This literally brought tears to my eyes!! Wonderful to hear his voice. He is such a beautiful soul. Wish we could see his lovely presence on tv again.”

Awww!

Because there’s been such a positive response, he told the outlet he’s now considering doing video messages as well:

“I don’t know if a person can run out of tears but I hope I call these people and give them something to find in their life that’s worthwhile. This is what I’m supposed to be doing — helping people.”

SO sweet!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Would you like to see some Daily Richard videos? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via RHS/WENN]