Richard Simmons Refused Medical Care For Bathroom Fall Before He Died: REPORT

Richard Simmons didn’t want his birthday ruined with a trip to the ER… but did it cost him his next?

The beloved fitness icon sadly passed away over the weekend, just one day after his 76th birthday. In our previous coverage, we reported how first responders rushed to his home before 10 a.m. due to a call from his housekeeper. He was pronounced dead at the scene with little to no information being relayed, although TMZ later reported that he’d taken a fall in the bathroom of his home the day before. It’s been speculated this could have contributed to his death, but so far nothing is confirmed.

Now, as more information comes out about what happened, it’s leaving everyone with even more questions. According to law enforcement sources for the outlet on Monday, apparently Richard’s housekeeper was urging him to get medical attention the night of his birthday — after he complained of dizziness. Later, he would take that fall in the bathroom, which made the housekeeper more keen on him getting to a doctor after they helped him up.

Unfortunately, the fitness guru didn’t want to ruin his birthday and decided to go to bed after refusing to go get checked out. That morning one of his housekeepers found him dead on the floor of his bedroom. So, so sad.

Another source came forward to claim Richard had no bumps or bruises on his body — no signs of external injury from the fall, in other words. This goes along with police who are saying there was no foul play involved with his death. It’s still unclear whether the dizziness or fall contributed to his passing.

His autopsy has reportedly been completed, but officials are still waiting for a toxicology report before making any sort of announcement.

Hopefully we’ll get some clear answers soon. Rest in peace, Richard.

