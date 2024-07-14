Richard Simmons’ Brother Doesn’t Want Fans ‘To Be Sad’ About The Fitness Icon’s Passing -- But To Do THIS Instead!

Don’t dwell on Richard Simmons’ death — that’s at least the message his brother is trying to get out there!

One day after the fitness guru sadly passed away just after his 76th birthday, his brother Lenny has a hopeful message for mourning fans. He took to X (Twitter) on Richard’s official account on Sunday to urge fans to not be sad and to instead “celebrate” the fitness icon’s legacy. He wrote:

“Hello everyone, I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help.”

Enjoying the day with my brother Lenny and his wife Cathy. pic.twitter.com/9skLaDSNUC — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) December 26, 2013

Awww.

Related: Alyssa Milano Addresses ‘Complicated Relationship’ With Shannen Doherty In Poignant Tribute After Her Death

It’s widely known that Richard enjoyed personally chatting with HUNDREDS of fans daily for the sole purpose of spreading “hope.” He was such a one of a kind person!

Lenny added in a follow up:

“So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life! He was very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on.”

We wonder what kind of ventures in particular? It was reported that he was considering doing video messages for fans, but we wonder if he had other things lined up as well. Lenny concluded:

“We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time.”

So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life! He was very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on. We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time. 2/2 Lenny Simmons — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) July 14, 2024

Our hearts continue to be with his loved ones! Rest in peace, Richard!

[Images via Letterman/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]