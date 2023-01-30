Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns Sudden Loss Of Son Brandon At 32

Comedian Rickey Smiley is mourning the death of his son Brandon Smiley.

On Sunday, The Rickey Smiley Show star took to Instagram with an emotional video announcing the heartbreaking loss of his 32-year-old son, who was also a comic. He shared:

“I just had bad news this morning. I’m on the way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I just want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning.”

Oh, gosh. We cannot imagine how much pain he must be in right now.

The performer went on to ask for prayers for his family, especially Brandon’s mother, Brenda, and his siblings (one brother and three sisters), and his 3-year-old daughter, Storm. Such a terribly sad loss for the entire family. Reflecting on his own past with death, Rickey mused:

“Now I see what my granddaddy went through and why he felt the way he felt. My granddaddy went through this s**t with my dad and somehow, here I am going through the same thing my grandparents went through. So just pray for our family.”

No cause of death has been released at this time. You can hear Rickey’s full announcement (below).

In honor of the late artist, the Rickey Smiley For Real alum shared a video of Brandon performing stand-up three years ago. Check it out (below).

We are sending our thoughts and prayers to all those mourning Brandon. May he rest in peace.

