24 Actress Annie Wersching Dead At 45 Following Battle With Cancer

Annie Wersching, best known for portraying FBI agent Renee Walker in the drama series 24, has sadly passed away. She was just 45 years old.

According to The Associated Press, her publicist revealed the actress died on Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a secret battle with cancer. Annie’s husband, Stephen Full, also confirmed the news of her death, telling Deadline in a statement:

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall. As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family.’”

So heartbreaking. A GoFundMe was created to help support the Runaways star’s husband and their three sons: 12-year-old Freddie, 9-year-old Ozzie, and 4-year-old Archie. Per the fundraiser’s description, Annie was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2020 and kept it under wraps while she continued to work while battling her illness:

“She’s a private person by nature, and the diagnosis made her even more so. She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so she could continue working. And honestly, she just didn’t really want to talk about it. She wanted to live her life, on her terms, and be with her family. Annie lived for her family. She loved her work and cherished her friends, but Steve and the boys were her absolute everything.”

Following the news of her death, several of her former co-stars and friends took to social media to pay tribute to Annie, including her Timeless castmate Abigail Spencer who called her “the best scene partner” on Instagram:

“My darling @anniewersching. The best scene partner. My arch #Timeless nemesis where we could barely keep a straight face. This is a devastating loss to our community. She was the backbone of many of your favorite shows & ours. The ringer. When you needed someone to come in and kick ass or elevate a story line or your life line: call Annie. This is so hard… Steve… no words. Sending you & the boys heaps of love & support. Please, please #Timeless fans if you can donate to the #gofundme page started by @officialevercarradine please do. Link in bio. Her family needs all the love and support we can generate. Her spirit is all around and transcends time & space. Lucy’s Emma.”

Director and executive producer of 24 Jon Cassar honored Annie told Deadline:

“My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away. Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She’ll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it.”

Vampire Diaries executive producer Julie Plec tweeted:

“So sad to hear this. I became a fan from 24 and was lucky to be able to have Annie play mama to two of the hottest vamps in town. This go fund me is for her family. RIP Annie, you wonderful soul.”

Her Star Trek: Picard co-star Jeri Ryan expressed on Instagram:

What a beautiful, bright light was lost today. I’m so lucky to have had the chance to work and play with the incredible @anniewersching . My heart breaks for her beautiful family and everyone who was lucky enough to know her. RIP, beautiful Annie.

Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Annie.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]