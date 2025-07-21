Ricki Lake Shows Off INSANE Facelift Before & After Photos!

Ricki Lake is getting candid about her plastic surgery.

Last month we reported on how the Hairspray alum revealed she got a face and neck lift — and showed off the absolutely stunning results to Andy Cohen. She originally decided to get the surgery after losing a significant amount of weight because she wanted to tuck that loose skin back. And now, on Instagram, she’s officially sharing the before-and-after pics of the procedure!

In a post from Saturday, the iconic daytime TV host shared a carousel of photos and explained in the caption her thought process of getting the surgery now that it’s the 1 year anniversary:

“One year ago today I did a thing. Yes, today July 18th, is the one year anniversary of my deep plane lower face and neck lift, plus a mild co2 laser. I was in the best of hands with my plastic surgeon @drallenfoulad., a true master in his field. After a dear friend had the most incredible experience with Dr, Foulad, I made the decision to follow in her footsteps. She is that friend that does all the research and due diligence for you. She met with all the top docs in the country. So thankful for her going first.”

Ricki added:

“I had lost 40 lbs and did not like the extra skin that hung from below my chin. It was never going to tighten up on its own. Not at 55. Trust me, when I tell you, I still felt extra cute and loved myself regardless, especially after working so hard to get in the best shape of my life. This procedure was the icing on the cake. One year later, I look back on my brave choice and consider it one of the best decisions I ever made for myself. I share with all of you, as I am an open book and always will be. Also, so many people are interested and want to know, so here you go….”

Aww! We adore this self-love regardless of what she looked like. She’s truly beautiful inside and out, and we’re glad she acknowledges that.

Throughout the rest of her post, she explains what each photo is, which include some snaps from her consultation, some pre- and post-op candids, as well as her results a year later. One snap, in particular, shows it all!

Ch-ch-check out this INCREDIBLE before-and-after (below):

Wow!

So gorgeous either way, but those results are just jaw-dropping. See her full post (below).

